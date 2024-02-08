Sports-Loving Crab From American Dream Mall Aquarium Makes Super Bowl Lviii Prediction

Whatever the reason is, the sports-loving spider crab at SEA LIFE Aquarium New Jersey has made his prediction for Super Bowl LVIII. The crab from the Shark River in Monmouth County has picked the Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, according to the East Rutherford aquarium.

Even though the Niners were listed as two-point favorites on DraftKings on Thursday, Feb. 8, the prognosticating crustacean went against the oddsmakers.

"Without any hesitation, he quickly decided that the Kansas City Chiefs would be the winner for Sunday’s game, by making his way over to their helmet," an aquarium spokesperson said in a news release.

The choice is more than a football prediction for the nine-spine crab, it's a preference for his name. SEA LIFE said the crab will get a name in honor of the winning Super Bowl quarterback.

If the crab is correct and the Chiefs repeat as NFL champions, he'll be named "Patrick" after Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. If the Niners prove the crab wrong and win their first title since 1994, he'll become "Brock" after former "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy.

In October, the crab started picking NFL games on the Instagram account for the aquarium located in Meadowlands Sports Complex near MetLife Stadium. His Super Bowl pick is his first prediction in a game not involving the nearby New York Giants and New York Jets.

Super Bowl LVIII will also decide if the crab finishes the season above .500 in his picks. He went 5-5 in the regular season, including 2-2 in games involving the Jets and 3-3 in Giants games.

The crab's first prediction was also for the Chiefs in their Week 4 game against the Jets on Sunday Night Football. Gang Green almost proved the crab wrong but Kansas City held on for the 23-20 win at MetLife on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The following week, the crab was wrong when picking the Denver Broncos, who lost to the Jets 31-21 on Sunday, Oct. 8. He finally chose the Jets, accurately predicting one of the biggest upsets in the NFL regular season when New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The crab also started picking the Giants to beat the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. He was wrong when the Bills won on Monday Night Football on Monday, Oct. 16, but he was right when the G-Men took down the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 22.

It was an especially tough decision for the crab before the Week 8 showdown between the Giants and the Jets. He went with the Jets helmet but the Giants pulled out a shocking overtime win on Sunday, Oct. 29.

After that Giants comeback victory, the crab stuck to picking their games in November. He went 2-2, correctly taking the Dallas Cowboys over the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12, and backing Big Blue over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The crab will obviously have a different type of Super Bowl party and food than people. SEA LIFE said when he's not picking games, the crab enjoys burying himself under the sand or eating shrimp, krill, and algae.

Spider crabs can live for up to eight years and have a maximum leg span of a foot. They're also called "decorator" crabs because they attach debris to the bumps on their upper shells to camouflage themselves.

Super Bowl LVIII will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

