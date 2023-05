VividSeats.com has some of the cheapest tickets for the Saturday, May 27 show, valued at $1,052 for the nosebleeds behind the stage.

Of course if you wanted seats closer to the stage, you'll have to pay upwards of $2,000 — if not more than $8,000, StubHub says.

Sunday, May 28 will be the pop star's final show at MetLife. New Jersey's own Jack Antanoff made an appearance on Friday night, as did Ice Spice, for collabs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.