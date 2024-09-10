Fair 76°

Route 3 Crashes: Emergency Vehicles Struck By Car At Crash Scene In East Rutherford

Emergency vehicles responding to a serious crash on Route 3 were struck by a car early Tuesday, Sept. 10.

East Rutherford Fire Department vehicle struck by car while responding to crash on Route 3.

 Photo Credit: East Rutherford Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
East Rutherford firefighters said a vehicle struck the back of an EMS vehicle, sending it into the fire chief's vehicle around 7 a.m.

"The ERFD chief was not injured but injuries were sustained by the occupants of the other vehicles," the ERFD said.

"This highlights the dangers of highway operations for first responders and the importance of following the move-over law, not tailgating emergency vehicles, and staying focused while driving."

East Rutherford police said additional information would be provided upon the completion of the accident report.

