UPDATE: Body Of Missing Moonachie Woman, 81, Found In Creek

The body of an 81-year-old Moonachie woman who'd gone missing last week was found Sunday.

Angelina Wolchko's body was found in a creek behind 105 State St., where it had been for several days, responders told Daily Voice.

Wochko was wearing light pink pajamas and black slippers, when she went missing from her Frederick Street home -- nearly three quarters of a mile from where she was found Sunday -- around 9 p.m. last Monday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Witnesses reported seeing Wolchko on Tuesday in the area of Redd’s Restaurant and the Valero gas station on Washington Avenue in Carlstadt, near MetLife Stadium, more than two miles from home.

A massive area search mounted by emergency responders and civilians included Remi, a Maywood police bloodhound, who tracked the scent of an item of clothing to the end of Maple Street before losing it at the end of the block, authorities said.

Another search party organized by Moonachie firefighters was headed out Wednesday evening.

“Our officers are checking all available surveillance and security footage from residents and businesses in hopes to establish a timeline and last location for Mrs. Wolchko,” Behrens said.

Other law enforcement agencies, including the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, were assisting in the search.

Wolchko, who had dementia, had also gone missing in September 2017.

