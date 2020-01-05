Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rutherford Daily Voice
Rutherford Girl Sexually Assaulted By Jersey City Man, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Tyrief Martin
Tyrief Martin Photo Credit: Courtesy: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Jersey City man sexually assaulted an underage girl in Rutherford, authorities charged.

Rutherford police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit after receiving a report that Tyrief Martin, 30, “forcibly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 18 in Rutherford” in January, Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Jersey City police took Martin into custody on an arrest warrant and turned him over to Bergen County sheriff’s officers, Musella said.

They brought Martin to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing Friday on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment.

Records show Martin also had outstanding warrants out of Bay Head and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

Musella thanked Rutherford and Jersey City police and the sheriff’s office for their assistance.

