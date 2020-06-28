Revolving Door: Accused Repeat Stalker Returns To Rutherford Woman's Home, Arrested Yet Again

An accused repeat stalker who was captured after police said he chased a Rutherford woman down her street in the middle of the night returned to her building yet again on Sunday – and was arrested once more.

Rutherford police had taken Timothy Conti, 43, into custody a little over a week ago for stalking the same victim twice in the span of an hour.

SEE: Released Stalker Chases Terrified Woman Down Street, Rutherford Police Say

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail after the second incident -- only to have a judge order Conti released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law less than 24 hours later, with the condition that he stay away from the woman.

Conti, who police said is homeless, was back in her neighborhood on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows him entering the woman’s building, then ripping down a flier with his photo and the Rutherford police department’s main number on it, which neighbors said was posted to alert residents.

Conti left and returned hours later, they said.

A resident told police she found him waiting in the vestibule. He asked whether she was “headed inside,” she said.

Recognizing Conti, the woman called police, who took him into custody.

They charged Conti with two more counts of stalking the same victim, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail once again.

A Superior Court judge was to decide whether Conti should remain held in the jail pending trial or be released again during a detention hearing on Monday or Tuesday.

