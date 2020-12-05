Hudson Driver, 18, Charged With Assault In Wrong-Way Route 3 DWI Crash Near MetLife Stadium

An 18-year-old student from Kearny was drunk when her sedan slammed head-on into another as she drove the wrong way on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium, authorities said.

Two victims remained hospitalized following the 1:30 a.m. crash on the Berry’s Creek bridge in East Rutherford on Nov. 28, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Meanwhile, Nube Guzman-Picon remained free pending a Dec. 16 first appearance scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on assault by auto charges, Musella said.

She also received summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way road, he said.

Guzman-Picon was driving westbound over the bridge when her Nissan slammed into another driven by a 43-year-old motorist, Musella said.

He and Guzman-Picon’s 18-year-old female passenger were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the prosecutor said they remained in stable condition with serious injuries.

Guzman-Picon was treated there, as well, but for less serious injuries.

All three had been extricated by members of the Lyndhurst Fire Rescue and East Rutherford Emergency squads.

NOTE: All Route 3 lanes were closed eastbound and three lanes westbound from Route 17 to the Hackensack River bridge before reopening around 8 a.m.

