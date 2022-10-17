Contact Us
Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Former NY Giant Antonio Dennard Killed In Pennsylvania Bar Shooting

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Former NFL player Antonio Dennard was fatally shot in a Berks County bar.
Former NFL player Antonio Dennard was fatally shot in a Berks County bar. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Twitter/Antonio Dennard

Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man slain at a Pennsylvania bar over the weekend as former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard. 

Dennard was shot dead at Legends bar on North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office and a report by WFMZ.

Officials said the official cause of death is pending further examination. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Coroner's Office added. 

Muhlenberg Township police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case as a homicide, according to WFMZ.

Dennard spent time playing with the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants waived the athlete in May 2013.

to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.