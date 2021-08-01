Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Return to your home site

Menu

Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Paramus Officers Rescue Driver In Fiery Crash On Route 17 Pedestrian Bridge
Obituaries

State Police Mourn Loss Of K-9 Who Sniffed Out Bomb Threats Across NJ

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
State Police are mourning the death of Scales, a K-9 officer known for his incredible ability to sniff out explosives in countless deployments across the state.
State Police are mourning the death of Scales, a K-9 officer known for his incredible ability to sniff out explosives in countless deployments across the state. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

State Police are mourning the death of a K-9 officer known for his incredible ability to sniff out explosives in countless deployments across the state.

K-9 Scales was put to sleep due to health issues on Dec. 30, state police said. He served as a patrol/explosive detection dog between 2007 and 2017 and had been on “hundreds of deployments” with his partner, Sgt. Glenn Robertson, police said.

K-9 Scales was named after Trooper Christopher Scales, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2002.

The faithful police pup was also on the New Jersey’s Detect and Render Safe Taskforce and carried out many notable explosive sweeps at the State House, State government buildings and sports concerts at MetLife Stadium.

K-9 Scales even used his one-of-a-kind nose to keep more than 100,000 people safe with explosive sweeps at MetLife Stadium for the Talmud celebration sponsored by Agudath Israel of America in 2012. Two years later, he played a “vital role” carrying out safety checks at Super Bowl XLVIII.

Scales’ skills and versatility also enabled him to assist with securing the perimeter during countless fugitive investigations and search warrant executions throughout New Jersey, police said.

“Join us in thanking K-9 Scales for his dedicated 10 years of service to New Jersey,” the department said. “He will be missed by the entire State Police family.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Rutherford Daily Voice!

Serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.