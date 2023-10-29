North Jersey High School Star Takes Over As Giants QB

The Don Bosco (Ramsey) Prep grad entered the game in the first half after Tyrod Tyler -- filling in for Giants starter Daniel Jones -- was knocked out with a rib injury and taken to a local hospital.

It was DeVito's first action as a pro. The Jets were leading 7-3 at the time.

DeVito nearly threw an interception on his first pass, then slid short of a first down on a third-down run in Giants territory.

The Giants roared out of the locker room for the second half, however, with a drive sparked by running back Saquon Barkley -- and DeVito.

Big Blue's offense bogged down, but Gang Green lent a hand -- actually two, courtesy of defensive personal fouls.

Barkley took a snap in the wildcat -- losing four yards -- with 13 minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants in the red zone.

DeVito took off on a run that failed to convert a third down later in the drive, but Jets defender Jermaine Johson hit him late, giving the Giants a first down and prolonging the drive.

The key moment came with nine minutes left and the Giants with a third-and-goal at the Jets 11.

DeVito hadn't completed a pass when he took the snap, faked a handoff to Barkley, then cut left headed for the end zone and what would become a 10-7 Giants lead.

DeVito, who played college football at Syracuse and Illinois, grew up in Cedar Grove -- a 10-to15-minute drive from MetLife Stadium.

He was first-team All-State by MSG and second-team All-Metro after passing for 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season at Don Bosco, which went 9–3 and won the Non-Public 4 state championship.

As a senior, he passed for 2,005 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions and played in the Under Armour All-American Game.

DeVito was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent this past April. He was waived two months ago, then re-signed to the practice squad.

DeVito has won at MetLife. As a junior, he quarterbacked the Ironmen over rival St. Joseph's of Montvale, 21-10, to win the NJSIAA/SportsCare Institute Non-Public, Group 4 championship in 2015.

Because Sunday was third straight week that DeVito was elevated from the practice squad to backup, the Giants will have to sign him to the 53-man roster before he can suit up next week against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

