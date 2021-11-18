Tampa Bay Bucs WR Antonio Brown Accused Of Using Fake Vax Cards

Whether Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will play against the Giants on Monday night has become a bigger question than before.

The Tampa Bay Tribune reported Thursday that Brown is accused of obtaining a phony COVID-19 vaccination card so he could avoid NFL requirements.

The report sources Brown's personal chef, Steven Ruiz, with whom the 33-year-old Pro Bowl receiver allegedly had a falling out over an uncollected debt.

Ruiz said Brown showed him bogus vaccination cards that he'd gotten for himself and his girlfriend before the beginning of the Super Bowl champions' training camp this summer.

Brown wasn't available for an interview, the Tribune said, adding that team officials and his agent declined comment and he failed to return cellphone messages.

Brown's status for the Monday Night Football game versus the visiting Giants in Tampa had already been a question as he recovers from a foot injury sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles more than a month ago.

The Tribune said Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians declared the team "100% vaccinated" -- including "every player, coach and staff member" -- before the team's season opener.

Brown actually missed the Week 3 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after testing positive for the virus. He remained away from the team for the league-mandated 10 days.

The mercurial wideout has a history with the league, having been suspended for eight games in 2020 for repeated violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL has strict rules about vaccinations. Last month, the league fined Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and received Allen Lazard $14,650 each -- and the team $300,000 -- because they weren't vaccinated.

Unvaccinated players can return if they're asymptomatic and pass two COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart, under NFL rules.

However, Brown's circumstances, if the report turns out true, are a different matter entirely.

Apart from team or league discipline, federal law makes the unauthorized use of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seals that appear on every legitimate vax card a felony.

Although convictions carry fines of up to five years in prison, no one is expected to be incarcerated but would more likely receive probation upon conviction.

Some states have their own laws, as well.

