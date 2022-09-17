Contact Us
SUV Crashes Through Front Door Of Wood-Ridge Townhouse

Jerry DeMarco
319 Wesmont Drive (Willows at Wesmont Station), Wood-Ridge
319 Wesmont Drive (Willows at Wesmont Station), Wood-Ridge Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

An SUV plowed through the front door of a townhouse apartment, causing severe damage, at a recently built development in Wood-Ridge.

Firefighters extricated the driver, who witnesses said appeared to be OK, following the crash at the Willows at Wesmont Station -- near the athletic complex and baseball field off Veterans Drive -- around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Nutchies Service removed and towed the Acura MDX, which had knocked out a huge hole between the front door and first-floor window.

A building inspector was called to determine the integrity of the building. Meanwhile, Hackensack Rescue 2 helped shore it up.

Wood-Ridge police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this account.

