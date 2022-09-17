SUV Crashes Through Front Door Of Wood-Ridge Townhouse

An SUV plowed through the front door of a townhouse apartment, causing severe damage, at a recently built development in Wood-Ridge.

Firefighters extricated the driver, who witnesses said appeared to be OK, following the crash at the Willows at Wesmont Station -- near the athletic complex and baseball field off Veterans Drive -- around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Nutchies Service removed and towed the Acura MDX, which had knocked out a huge hole between the front door and first-floor window.

A building inspector was called to determine the integrity of the building. Meanwhile, Hackensack Rescue 2 helped shore it up.

Wood-Ridge police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.