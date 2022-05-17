Overnight House Fire Doused In East Rutherford

Firefighters doused an overnight house blaze in East Rutherford.

The broke out on in a second-floor bathroom and pushed through the attic of the Washington Place home near Randolph Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., responders said.

Firefighters knocked the three-alarm blaze down within a little over a half-hour and extinguished it a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

Their colleagues from Rutherford and Wallington were among the mutual aid responders, according to initial reports.

(NOTE: If any other departments responded, either at the scene or in coverage, please notify jdemarco@dailyvoice.com or text: (201) 943-2794. Thank you.)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.