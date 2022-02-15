Multiple 'Families' Rally For Critically Injured Tow Truck-Driving NJ First Responder

UPDATE: A tow truck-driving first responder who was struck by an out-of-control vehicle on Route 3 in Rutherford over the weekend remained in critical condition this week while loved ones, colleagues and friends prayed for a positive outcome.

Robert Thornton of Ridgefield Park "has had two surgeries so far," Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad Lt. Maria Gigante wrote on a GoFundMe account she established for the family. "He remains in critical condition on a ventilator, but he is stable."

A member of multiple "families," Thornton is well-known among North Jersey police, firefighters and EMS workers.

"He's given countless hours to helping others," Squad Capt. Franklin Smith said.

Thornton was doing his job clearing an accident scene for Nick's Towing Service when he was struck on westbound Route 3 between Route 17 and the Passaic River around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

HORRIFIC ROUTE 3 CRASH: Tow Truck Driver Struck, Critically Injured Clearing Highway

Police had closed down several lanes and the shoulder while placing their vehicles and cones behind the initial two-car crash scene near Park Avenue, Police Chief John Russo said.

Thornton had one of the vehicles on the flatbed and was preparing the second when a three-vehicle crash occurred behind the police, Russo said.

One vehicle hit another, spinning it out, the chief said.

The first vehicle then barreled "straight down the shoulder," nearly hitting several officers, as well as occupants from the first crash and marked police units, he said. It then struck the car that Thornton was working on, he said.

Officers freed him from under the vehicle and rendered aid before Thornton was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Russo said.

The 31-year-old Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), who lives with his elderly grandmother, has remained in the Intensive Care Unit since then.

"The family wants to thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts," Gigante said. "Rob is such a wonderful, and giving person, and this means so much to them. He still has a very long road ahead of him; the recovery isn’t going to be easy. Please continue to send your prayers. Any help is greatly appreciated."

DONATE: Support for Rob, Tow Truck Driver & 1st Responder

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.