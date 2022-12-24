Giants GM Joe Schoen, Players, Announcer Escape Mall Of America Shooting: Reports

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, some players and an announcer made it safely out of the Mall of America during a massive fight and shooting that killed a 19-year-old victim Friday, Dec. 23, the New York Post reports.

The team was staying in a hotel adjacent to the Bloomington, MN mall when the fight broke out Friday evening, the team's vice president of communications Pat Hanlon tells the Associated Press.

Players were not believed to have been in the area of the shooting near Nordstroms and everyone was accounted for and back at the hotel after the fact.

Announcer Bob Papa sent out the following tweets:

The Giants are set to play the Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The 19-year-old victim was shot repeatedly during a fight that broke out on the first floor of the mall around 8 p.m., Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges tells reporters. The 30-second shooting had the mall locked down for nearly two hours.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.