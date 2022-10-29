FOOTBRAWL: St. Mary, Harrison High School Game Stopped After Benches Clear, Fans Rush Field

Benches cleared and fans ran onto the field during a brawl that canceled the varsity football game Saturday between St. Mary and Harrison high schools in Rutherford.

Police restored order as the Oct. 29th game was called with St. Mary winning 30-0.

No injuries were reported, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

An investigation was underway with possible charges expected.

"It began with players and coaches, then ended with fans entering the field," the chief said.

"We have accusations of several assaults but we were unable to determine the validity at the time of the incident due to the chaos of the scene," Russo said.

"However, this is very much an ongoing investigation," the chief emphasized, adding that his officers and detectives are reviewing video and speaking with witnesses.

ANYONE with video or an eyewitness account from the incident is asked to contact Rutherford police: (201) 939-6000.

"It is an unfortunate incident when a high school sporting event deteriorates to these types of actions," Russo said, "but for spectators to enter the field to take matters into their own hands is unacceptable."

