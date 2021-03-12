Firefighters Battle Meadowlands Brush Fire

UPDATE: The latest in a series of recent area brush fires was the biggest, as winds Friday night blew a blaze through a swath of the Meadowlands.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. near the East Rutherford Public Works building off Murray Hill Parkway and Madison Circle Drive near Berry's Creek.

East Rutherford firefighters thought they had most of the blaze knocked within 20 or so minutes. But a third alarm was called a little under an hour after it began.

Winds kept the Meadowlands brush fire going. East Rutherford FD

Off Murray Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. East Rutherford FD

Under control. James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

