Ex-Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Sues Giants, NFL For Racial Discrimination, Cites Belichick Text

Ex-Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores is pursuing a federal class-action lawsuit against the New York Giants, his former team and the NFL for he contends is a "painful history of racism that continues through the present day."

Flores was waiting for a final interview for the Giants' head coaching job when New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick mistakenly sent a text congratulating him, claims the suit filed by the law firm Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panekon in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

Apparently, Belichick thought he was texting the man hired for the job, Brian Daboll, the complaint contends.

That means that the Giants already had made their choice, and told certain people, before they'd completed the process with him, it says.

Both Brians previously had been on Belichick's staff in New England.

The Giants "would likely have gotten away with this most insidious form of discrimination if New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick had not mistakenly disclosed it to Mr. Flores in the below text messages," says the suit, shared by his law firm on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Flores said in a statement:

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goal. In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me.

“My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

The NFL's "Rooney Rule" requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for executive and coaching roles.

The Giants interviewed three minority candidates: Flores and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, as well as internal candidate Patrick Graham, their defensive coordinator.

"We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates," the Giants said in the statement. "The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."

Flores, a 40-year-old Brooklyn native who was fired by the Dolphins last month despite winning eight of the team's last nine games this past season, would have been the first Black head coach in the Giants’ 97-year history.

Instead, he contends, the league has denied him and other Blacks positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterback coaches -- as well as general managers -- for racial reasons.

“In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation,” his lawsuit says.

“Its 32 owners — none of whom are Black — profit substantially from the labor of NFL players, 70% of whom are Black," it adds. "The owners watch the games from atop NFL stadiums in their luxury boxes, while their majority-Black workforce put their bodies on the line every Sunday, taking vicious hits and suffering debilitating injuries to their bodies and their brains while the NFL and its owners reap billions of dollars."

Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek said in a statement on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month: “Having discovered what the Giants and the rest of the NFL had hoped to keep in the dark, Mr. Flores now brings this Class Action Complaint to shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the NFL and to effectuate real change for the future.

“As alleged, management does not conduct these interviews in good faith,” the statement continued. “Which creates a stigma that these Black candidates are only interviewed to comply with the Rooney Rule and not because of their qualifications.”

Flores also targeted Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, claiming that Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season to help secure a higher draft pick and was angered by the team's success.

