Brooklyn Resident, 20, Captured, Charged In Meadowlands Mall Shooting

New Jersey State Police seized a 20-year-old Brooklyn resident who they said shot a man during a robbery attempt at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford earlier this month.

The NYPD and members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force helped detectives from the New Jersey State Police Troop “B” Criminal Investigation Office and the NJSP Fugitive Unit capture Anwar Stuart at his home on Monday, April 25, authorities said.

Stuart is charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the April 7 shooting at the mall in the Meadowlands.

He remained held at Rikers Island Jail pending extradition to New Jersey, where he’ll be tried by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chaos erupted after shoppers heard shots and saw the bleeding victim, witnesses said.

He was conscious when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being shot twice in the chest in the mall parking lot, sources with knowledge of the shooting told Daily Voice.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and remains in serious condition at the hospital, they said.

The mall, meanwhile, remained locked down as tactical teams cleared it store by store and room by room -- including a storage room where 100 or so people had sheltered themselves with an off-duty police officer.

Troopers escorted patrons and employees out.

State Police sent their SWAT team along with troopers. Joining them and East Rutherford police was a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and members of other area law enforcement agencies.

