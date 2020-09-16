Bergen Prosecutor: Queens Duo Popped With $400,000 Worth Of THC Oil, Pot

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and East Rutherford police busted two Queens men with $400,000 worth of concentrated THC oil and pot, authorities said Wednesday.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted them to drugs in a vehicle occupied by Kyle Hilgendorf, 20, and Vincent Finizio, 28, that was stopped Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives obtained a warrant, searched the vehicle and found five pounds of marijuana 10 mason jars each filled with THC oil weighing nearly 10 pounds combined – enough to produce thousands of vape cartridges, Musella said Wednesday.

Hilgendorf, who was driving, and Vinizio, both of Howard Beach, were each charged with possession with the intent to distribute the drugs and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released them less than 24 hours later pending further court action.

