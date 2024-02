Cones, an Argentinian artisanal ice cream shop, recently opened in Rutherford.

The ice cream shop previously had a location in Manhattan.

A critic on Yelp said the owners were lovely people who served up delicious ice cream.

"The creamy rich texture reminds me of gelato," the reviewer wrote in a 5-star review. "The Brazilian corn ice cream flavor was amazing."

Cones is located at 15 Sylvan St., in Rutherford.

