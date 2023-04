The 69-year-old victim was taken by the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad to Hackensack University Medical Center from the Vanguard mobile homes off Moonachie Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

There was no fire, indicating a likely quick flash, the lieutenant said.

