Highways Jammed As Jonas Brothers Open For Devils-Flyers Game At MetLife Stadium

The Wyckoff natives returned to their home state Saturday, Feb. 17 for a performance before the NJ Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium.

And because of the commotion, major traffic delays were being reported on the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 3 and 17, the Lincoln Tunnel, and other area highways.

The performance and game are both part of the National Hockey League (NHL)'s the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ regular-season outdoor game.

The JoBros will go on at 6:30 p.m. and the game begins at 8 p.m.

Nick, Jonas, and Kevin Jonas will take the stage for the concert featuring a full set of their greatest hits, including songs from their newest release, "The Album." The band will return to the stage for another performance during the second intermission of the Devils-Flyers game.

“What a dream to open for the Devils in our home state,” the Jonas Brothers said. “We’re super excited to be at MetLife Stadium and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans.”

