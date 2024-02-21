Grammy Winning Violinist Performs At East Rutherford Restaurant

Lorenza Ponce is the in-house violinist at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford, performing there regularly.

Ponce won a Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album, for her work on the LP "So She Howls."

The Grammy winner is no stranger to Garden State music, serving as Jon Bon Jovi's violinist in his acoustic group.

She has also worked with the Dixie Chicks and Sheryl Crow. When Ponce is not performing, she produces honey at her family farm in Maryland.

