From The Couch To The Dining Room: Giants Guard Eats At East Rutherford Restaurant

Giants guard Justin Pugh knew the best place in North Jersey to dine since he went viral on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Justin Pugh at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant
Justin Pugh at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant Photo Credit: Elia Mediterranean Restaurant
Sam Barron

Pugh, who during his player introduction said "Justin Pugh, straight off the couch," was at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 19, the restaurant said on Facebook.

Pugh was suddenly thrown into the lineup of last Sunday's game, signing a one-year contract just three days before as Big Blue's offensive line is ravaged by injuries. He previously played for the Giants, his favorite team growing up, from 2013 to 2017.

