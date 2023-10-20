From The Couch To The Dining Room: Giants Guard Eats At East Rutherford Restaurant

Pugh, who during his player introduction said "Justin Pugh, straight off the couch," was at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 19, the restaurant said on Facebook.

Pugh was suddenly thrown into the lineup of last Sunday's game, signing a one-year contract just three days before as Big Blue's offensive line is ravaged by injuries. He previously played for the Giants, his favorite team growing up, from 2013 to 2017.

