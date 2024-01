The Summit driver was heading west in a Toyota on the highway's Interchange 16W exit when he struck the toll plaza concrete abutment and overturned around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 in East Rutherford, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

It happened near milepost 112.7, where the vehicle erupted in flames, Marchan said.

The driver died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

