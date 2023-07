The four-door 2014 Chevrolet Spark hatchback ran off the westbound highway and flipped, ejecting him, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by a Metro Ambulance crew after complaining of back and hip pain, the captain said.

Although excessive speed was suspected, no summonses were issued, he said.

