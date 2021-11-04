'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Opening Clothing Store At American Dream Mall

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is opening a clothing store at Bergen County's American Dream Mall.

Heavenly Flower will focus on "mommy and me" as well as maternity clothing.

Farley, a mom to 4-year-old Greyson and 6-year-old Meilani, store

“I’m a mom, and so many of my fans who have grown up watching me on television are now moms, too,” Farley said.

“The Heavenly Flower collection is fun, stylish and affordable for women and kids and the realization of a longtime dream of mine.

"I can’t think of better place to bring this idea to life than at American Dream.”

Heavenly Flower is set to open in May in the Garden Court at the East Rutherford megamall.

