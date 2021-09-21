'Bobby Wong's Tao House' Opens In Bergen County

New Tao-style restaurant ‘Bobby Wong’s Tao House’ is now open in Bergen County.

Located inside Rutherford tofu restaurant Ondubu, Bobby Wong’s specializes in “elevated Chinese” dishes including chicken, pork, beef, seafood and veggies.

Original Taos sold out within few hours! Ondubu and Bobby Wong’s Taos in one place “73 Park Ave Rutherford!!” #onduburutherford #originaltaos #rutherfordnj #localeatsnj #bergencounty Posted by Ondubu Rutherford on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Classic sides like yellow rice, sweet black rice, steamed broccoli and lomein are also available, as are the eatery’s famous dumplings and ‘Tao Bao Buns.’

Hungry yet?!?! Tao house bao buns are a customer favorite. Come get yours! #taohouse #baobuns #foodie #yum #bergencounty #buildit #rutherfordfood #hawthornecomingsoon Posted by Bobby Wong's Tao House on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Bobby Wong has been a restaurateur for more than 25 years and has owned and operated numerous eateries in the past, such as Village Gourmet, Taos, Mingnon and Delmonico, according to BoozyBurbs.

Follow Bobby Wong’s Tao House on Facebook for the latest updates.

Bobby Wong’s Tao House, 73 Park Ave., Rutherford, NJ

