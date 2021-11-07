1950s Style Bar 'Gus' Last Word' Opens In Wood-Ridge

A 1950s style bar has opened in Wood-Ridge.

Gus' Last Word is owned by three brothers who were inspired by their grandparents' cellar bar, and named the place after their grandfather -- Gus.

"The bar & dining room capture the essence of the era with a fun, modern twist along with a seasonal Backyard Garden," its website says.

"The food menu features classic American bar fare, comforting entrees & (thin) crust pies - with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients"

Classic cocktails, 16 draft beers and wines focused on a mix of domestic and international offerings are on the drink menu.

Gus' Last Word, 191 Valley Blvd., Wood-Ridge

