Boy Seized With BB Gun At Rutherford HS Playoff Game

The Friday night lights made it easy for a concerned citizen to see the weapon, which the boy pulled from his waistband to show other fans near the end of the Nov. 3 game, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

The citizen went straight to one of the officers on duty, and the boy and the BB gun were immediately seized, the chief said.

"We always say, 'When you see something, say something'," Russo said on Monday. "This was a case of someone doing that very thing."

The chief said it was "a matter of minutes" from the moment the person reported it to when his officers seized the boy and the gun without disruption to the varsity Bulldogs' victory over Hanover Park 28-7 in the semifinal round of the North 1 Group 2 playoffs.

The boy doesn't attend either of the schools and there appeared to be "no ill intention" on his part, the chief said. "People sometimes just do stupid things."

Police issued a delinquency complaint for illegal weapons possession and released the boy to his mother.

Because of his age, the case will be heard behind closed doors in family court in Hackensack.

