Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Bergen Man Collected 3,700 Child Porn Images: Authorities

An East Rutherford resident was busted with 3,700 child porn files, authorities said.

Noel Q. Ricketts

Noel Q. Ricketts

Photo Credit: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Noel Q. Ricketts, 25, was seized by Cyber Crimes Unit detectives who raided his Main Street apartment just off Railroad Avenue this past Friday, May 17, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“Ricketts used the Internet to view, download and possess 3,700 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Ricketts, who was charged with possession of child pornography, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked East Rutherford police and the NYPD for assisting.

to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE