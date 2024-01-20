'A Finer Diner' Opening At American Dream

Around the Clock, which bills itself as "A Finer Diner" will be opening at American Dream in East Rutherford on Monday, Jan. 22 at Court A Level 3.

While the restaurant will not actually be open 24/7, it will serve up food seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Michael Feinberg, who previously served as executive chef at R Bar in Asbury Park, is serving in the same role at the diner and oversaw the menu. Aiming to stay true to its Garden State roots, the diner is serving a Jersey Benedict with Taylor ham and tomato, and Jersey disco fries with mozzarella.

The restaurant will offer house-baked donuts, including a donut sundae with two scoops of gelato over a split donut with sliced bananas, chocolate sauce and whipped cream, along with boozy donut shakes.

