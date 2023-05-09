Fair 67°

When Cars Collide: One Driver Extricated, Both Hospitalized After Ridgewood Crash

Ridgewood firefighters freed a driver after his SUV landed on its side in a collision.

Ridgewood firefighters extricated the RAV 4 driver, who was taken to The Valley Hospital following the crash Tuesday, May 9.
Jerry DeMarco
The elderly motorist was conscious after being freed from his Toyota RAV 4 hybrid following the collision with a Ford Escape at the corner of Dayton Street and South Maple Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Both he and the female driver of the Escape were taken by ambulances to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Village police and EMS responded along with firefighters.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

