COVID-19: Ridgewood Schools Report 11 Cases Since September

Cecilia Levine
Multiple COVID-19 cases were reported at the George Washington Middle School in Ridgewood.
Multiple COVID-19 cases were reported at the George Washington Middle School in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Eleven COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Ridgewood School District since September. 

Ridgewood schools last month delayed in-person learning until January, but are continuing classes with a hybrid plan.

Here's the timeline of the cases reported, according to letters issued by Schools Superintendent Daniel Fishbein:

In the letters sent separately, Fishbein said only that close contacts were notified, with cleaning and disinfecting performed daily.

