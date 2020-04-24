Authorities: Homeless Woman Who Made Repeated 911 Calls Breaks Into Ridgewood Library

A homeless woman who’s made repeated bogus 911 calls was arrested this week after she broke into the public library, authorities said.

Police responding to a burglar alarm said they found the 56-year-old woman in the library shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

They gave her summonses for trespassing and having an open container of alcohol and released her pending a court hearing.

It was another in a series of reported encounters with police.

Officers arrested and subsequently released the woman a few weeks ago after Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said she called the 911 dispatch center ten times in one day falsely claiming to have a medical emergency.

It happened again last weekend when the woman summoned police to Station Plaza for what she said was a medical emergency, Luthcke said Friday.

Responding officers asked her what the problem was.

“Have a nice day,” the woman reportedly responded.

They gave her two summonses this time, the second for making another 911 call after they’d already responded.

The woman once again remained free pending court hearings.

Daily Voice is withholding her identity.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.