Upbeat Valley Hospital ER Nurse, Single Mom, Dies Of Coronavirus

Behind all of the numbers related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially the deaths announced, are poignant stories of people who had noteworthy lives.

That of Pamela Ann Orlando, 56, of New City, N.Y., is among them.

The single mom of two died Thursday, April 16, at The Valley Hospital -- where she worked on the frontlines of coronavirus as an emergency nurse.

Orlando's co-worker, Susan Masotti, started a GoFundMe page while she was still fighting. The page had raised more than $68,000 as of Friday morning.

Pam's sister Jenn Orlando said in a tribute to her sister on Facebook that Pam "raised me, she took care of me, cooked for me, and she always showed up for me NO MATTER WHAT; anytime, anywhere."

The dozens of tributes remember Orlando for putting others before herself, her "delightful" laugh, her love for her two sons, Ryan and Reid, her "wonderful" Italian cooking and her positive attitude toward life even in the face of tragedy.

Because of the virus she battled and helped others do the same, her funeral had to be held privately for her children and immediate family.

