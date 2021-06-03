Ridgewood Native, Rutgers Grad Mason Angus Dies, 24

Ridgewood native and Rutgers University graduate Mason Angus died on Feb. 27. He was 24 years old.

Mason graduated from Ridgewood High School (2014) and Rutgers University (2019), with a bachelor's of science and economics, his obituary said.

He had been working for Wiley Publishing in Hoboken, having recently been promoted to a configuration manager just prior to his death.

Mason was passionate and extremely knowledgable about basketball, and created a YouTube channel dedicated to analyzing players, his obituary says.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 7 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Feeney Funeral Home on Franklin Avenue, in Ridgewood.

Click here for Mason's full obituary.

