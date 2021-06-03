Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NJ Drug Manufacturer Merck Says New Antiviral Drug Shows Quick Reduction In Virus
Obituaries

Ridgewood Native, Rutgers Grad Mason Angus Dies, 24

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mason Angus
Mason Angus Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Ridgewood native and Rutgers University graduate Mason Angus died on Feb. 27. He was 24 years old.

Mason graduated from Ridgewood High School (2014) and Rutgers University (2019), with a bachelor's of science and economics, his obituary said.

He had been working for Wiley Publishing in Hoboken, having recently been promoted to a configuration manager just prior to his death.

Mason was passionate and extremely knowledgable about basketball, and created a YouTube channel dedicated to analyzing players, his obituary says.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 7 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Feeney Funeral Home on Franklin Avenue, in Ridgewood.

Click here for Mason's full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgewood Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.