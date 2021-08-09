Contact Us
Obituaries

Ridgewood Native Andrea Bernstein Dies, 36

Cecilia Levine
Andrea Bernstein
Andrea Bernstein Photo Credit: Andrea Bernstein Facebook photo

Ridgewood native Andrea Bernstein died on Aug. 27 at Hackensack University Medical Center. She was 36 years old.

Andrea played softball for Ridgewood High School and went on to attend nursing school, working in the operating room for several years, her obituary from the Feeney Funeral Home says.

She is survived by her 5-year-old son, Connor; Connor's father, Michael Bernstein; parents William and Cheryl Schroen; her sister Caitlin Schroen; grandmother Jean Schroen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services were held Sept. 2 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood. Interment was at the Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood.

