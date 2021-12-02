Contact Us
News

SHOCKING DISCOVERY: Woman's Body Found In Leaf Pile Outside Ridgewood Home

Jerry DeMarco
Village Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke (in hoodie at right) said the woman was known to police. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Ridgewood homeowner taking a trash can to the curb late Wednesday discovered the body of a woman in a large leaf pile.

Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke, who was among the responders to the Union Street resident's 911 call, said the dead woman was "known to the police department" and that no foul play was suspected.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, may have suffered a medical episode, one responder said.

Village police closed the one-way while a pair of tents with lighting were set up in the rain.

A paramedic team from the Valley Hospital pronounced the woman dead at the scene, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the body and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification gathered evidence.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

