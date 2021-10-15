Contact Us
Man, 65, Found Dead In Car Outside Valley Hospital, No Foul Play Suspected, Ridgewood PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood
The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his car in the employee parking lot of The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, authorities confirmed.

No foul play was suspected, village Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

"It looks like he went to sleep and didn't wake up," one responder said after the body was discovered in a parked vehicle shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's and sheriff's offices joined Ridgewood officers and detectives, as well as hospital security staffers, Luthcke said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office removed the body.

