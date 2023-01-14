Contact Us
Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The vehicles collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
The vehicles collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood.

Initial details were scarce. What is known:

A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center. Their conditions couldn't be immediately determined.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded along with Midland Park police, who assisted with crowd control.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

