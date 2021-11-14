Beloved Ridgewood Native, 26, Dies In PA Crash

Sensei, astronomer, photographer and more, Michael Capurso was a man of many talents, gifts and pursuits.

A memorial service is scheduled next weekend for the popular Ridgewood native, who was killed in a crash last week in Pennsylvania.

Capurso, 26, was behind the wheel of a Subaru SUV that slid off the road into a tree and burst into flames near his Shohola, PA home around 11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, friends said.

Capurso had taught class that night at the Ridgewood Karate Academy, where he was a head instructor, friends said.

Capurso studied physics and astronomy at SUNY New Paltz, with plans to graduate next May, after attending Bergen Community College.

He was an avid astro-photographer who published many of his images on social media with great delight -- among them, the photo above.

Capurso had also been an Eagle Scout, an assistant Scoutmaster and an active member of Troop 5 in Ridgewood with his family. He planned and attended overnights, helped at meetings, chaperoned at summer camp, and received Eagle Scout Mentor Pins from younger scouts, according to the troop.

Scout leaders said Capurso "exemplified what it is to be an Eagle Scout. We miss him."

He also was actively involved in the North Jersey Mineralogical Society.

Capurso joined RKA when he was six years and became part of the leadership team when he was only 13. Two years later, he'd earned his blackbelt alongside his younger brother, John.

He was promoted to sensei by the time he was 16 and studied for several years while training children, teens and adults.

A memorial service for Capurso is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 722 East Ridgewood Ave. in Ridgewood. His family asks that charitable donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

DONATE HERE: Give Hope to Kids With Cancer

You can find some of Capurso's captivating photos at these links:

instagram.com/capurso_photography/astrobin.com/users/Michaelc95/

