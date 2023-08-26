Fair 82°

Multi-Vehicle Ridgewood Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

A missing stop sign may have contributed to a multi-vehicle crash in Ridgewood around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Jerry DeMarco
One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to the Valley Hospital nearby with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of East Ridgewood Avenue and North Irving Street around 9:45 a.m. Aug. 26.

Two of them -- a Lexus SUV and a Ford work van from Bogota -- were heavily damaged and were removed by an All Points Towing flatbed.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill.

Ridgewood police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

