Multi-Vehicle Ridgewood Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to the Valley Hospital nearby with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of East Ridgewood Avenue and North Irving Street around 9:45 a.m. Aug. 26.

Two of them -- a Lexus SUV and a Ford work van from Bogota -- were heavily damaged and were removed by an All Points Towing flatbed.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill.

Ridgewood police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

