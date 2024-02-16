Partly Cloudy 39°

Mini School Bus Broadsided In Ridgewood (Photos)

No children were aboard a mini school bus that was broadsided by a sedan in Ridgewood early Friday.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Three adults on the bus declined medical attention following the T-bone crash at the intersection of Kenilworth and Laurel roads shortly before 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16.

The impact sent the Paterson-based We Care School Trans minibus crashing partly through a fence and wrapped the driver's side STOP sign around a tree.

The Honda Accord driver checked out OK with EMS, then got two summonses from police.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Village firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

