Mini School Bus Broadsided In Ridgewood (Photos)

Three adults on the bus declined medical attention following the T-bone crash at the intersection of Kenilworth and Laurel roads shortly before 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16.

The impact sent the Paterson-based We Care School Trans minibus crashing partly through a fence and wrapped the driver's side STOP sign around a tree.

The Honda Accord driver checked out OK with EMS, then got two summonses from police.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Village firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.