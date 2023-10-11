Fair 67°

Meet The Terminator: Crowds Flock To Ridgewood Bookstore For Schwarzenegger Signing

It was an opportunity Arnold fans in North Jersey could not pass up.

Joe Guarneri, a Montville resident and former bodybuilder, said he had a been a big fan of Schwarzenegger since day one.
Ridgewood Police Sgt. Mike Lembo with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Jon Lisi is excited to meet Arnold Schwarzenegger.
An Arnold Schwarzenegger fan is excited to meet his hero.
A line of Arnold forms around Book Ends.
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

A line formed around the block at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Oct. 11 as Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilder, movie star and former governor, signed copies of his new book "Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life" for admiring fans.

Tickets for the book signing sold out immediately. 

"I've watched 'Pumping Iron' a thousand times," Guarneri said. "He's the only celebrity I'd wait in line to go see."

Guarneri's son, Dominic, said his dad was his inspiration, and Schwarzenegger was a big influence on his dad. 

Jon Lisi came from Parsippany to meet the man who inspired his weight loss journey. Lisi lost 50 pounds in four months doing bodybuilding before going into high school in 2006.

"He whooped my ass into shape," Lisi said. "Thanks Arnold."

