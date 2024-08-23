Meet Tamron Hall In Ridgewood

The former “Today Show” anchor and host of “The Tamron Hall Show” is signing copies of her new cookbook “A Confident Cook: Recipes for Joyous, No-Pressure Fun in the Kitchen Hardcover” on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Bookends in Ridgewood at 4 p.m.

The book is a collaboration between Hall and her good friend, chef Lish Steiling. The two met while working at the “Today Show”

The cookbook aims to teach aspiring chefs how to select the tools you need, how to stock your pantry, and how to cook for one, two, or a whole group, according to a synopsis.

Recipes include baked french toast with sparkling berries, crispy fried chicken, harissa roasted carrots with queso fresco, and chai-spiced pudding, along with recipes for cocktails and mocktails, according to a synopsis.

This is Hall’s first cookbook and her third book overall, having previously written two novels.

