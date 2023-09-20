Fair 66°

Meet 'Rhonj's' Jackie Goldschneider In Ridgewood

Jackie Goldschneider, one of the cast members on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is ready to reveal her secret to the world.

Jackie Goldschneider Photo Credit: Jackie Goldschneider Instagram
Sam Barron

Goldschneider will be signing copies of her new book "The Weight of Beautiful" on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood. 

In "The Weight of Beautiful" Goldschneider reveals her longstanding struggle with wanting to be thin, that led to a battle with an anorexia, according to a synopsis. Goldschneider hid her eating disorder from her friends and family as she counted calories and skipped meals but was able to overcome it and save her life when she joined "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," according to a synopsis.

This is Goldschneider's first book. To purchase tickets, click here.

