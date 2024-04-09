Fair 58°

Meet 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' in Ridgewood

If you have an outstanding warrant, this is not the book signing for you.

Dog the Bounty Hunter.

 Photo Credit: Airman Dominique V. Brown/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Duane Chapman a.k.a. "Dog The Bounty Hunter" will be signing copies of his new book " Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption " at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. 

In the book, Chapman pulls back the curtain on his life, talking about his time in a motorcycle gang, being incarcerated and then the fame from his TV show, according to a synopsis. Through it all, Chapman has maintained his faith in God and along with his wife, Francie, enjoys spreading the word of Jesus Christ, according to a synopsis. 

This is Chapman's third book. He previously wrote "Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given" and "You Can Run, But You Can't Hide."

No word if Chapman will be arresting any fugitives while in Bergen County.

