Meet Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence In Ridgewood

The celebrity chef and host of numerous Food Network shows will be signing copies of his new book "American Grill: 125 Recipes for Mastering Live Fire" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

In the cookbook, the host of "Tyler's Ultimate" shows off his love of American comfort food and teaches aspiring cooks how to char, caramelize and marinate to perfection, according to a synopsis. The cookbook tells people how to make the perfect steak, grill vegetables, fruit and fish, according to a synopsis.

The cookbook features recipes for barbeque chicken lollipops, spicy Calabrian Chile buffalo shrimp skewers and grilled ratatouille among others, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.